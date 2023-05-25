The replacement in the category of the fastest wheels in the group favors the growth of our Milan and dainese. But Jakobsen, the strongest of all, is not at the Corsa Rosa

Before the start of the Giro the panorama was different. There were the trabocchi from Abruzzo instead of the pink flamingos from the Venice lagoon, of course, but it’s not just a question of what we saw looking out over the sea. Even the geography of the sprinters was another before the Giro started. Now, when all that is left to close the accounts is Sunday’s sprint on the Fori Imperiali, we can say that among the names to be taken into consideration in a hypothetical list of the best sprinters on the square it is impossible to ignore Jonathan Milan and even Alberto Dainese. The DSM’s Veneto rider took his second career Giro victory in Caorle after a hellish week, which makes his success all the more precious.

Raise your hand who would have imagined, before the Giro, a Gaviria without stage wins and a Milan in the cyclamen jersey with one win and four second places. But there are races that trigger a career, and this seems to be the role of the Giro 2023 for the boy from Buja, who at the age of twenty-two started the season by winning (second stage on the Saudi Tour, ahead of Dylan Groenewegen: we were still in January), he never left the track and if he didn't start the sprint every time… from home, he would have already turned the world upside down. In San Salvo he beat Dekker and Groves, in Salerno he lost to Groves but preceded Pedersen and Cavendish, in Naples he let himself be beaten by Pedersen, and in Tortona by Ackermann. The fixed point is always him. If ever a team decides to build a (half) train around it, open the sky. Cipollini was his age when he won the first stage of the Giro in 1989. Powerful, resistant, he holds uphill and has lethal progression: his future belongs to him. And then let's consider Alberto Dainese, who beat him at the photo finish in Caorle: if he was able to do this after five days of gastrointestinal virus, he has unthinkable resources. Rather, one wonders why his team so far has preferred to let Marius Mayrhofer pull the sprints: pure sprinter, and of an excellent level.

Nando Gaviria's Giro was disappointing, coming from a stage won in the Romandie but here he never went beyond the fifth place in Naples. Barring a final blow, this Giro instead marked a point of no return for Mark Cavendish: fourth in Salerno, third in Tortona, a negative balance for the sprinter who marked an era and who right here in the Giro he turned 38 on Sunday in Bergamo, and the day after he announced that he will retire at the end of the season. His last victory in a Grand Tour dates back to the pink race a year ago, when he won at Balatonfüred beating Démare, Gaviria and Girmay. Since then he has only raised his arms at the British championship, in Castle Douglas, Scotland: it was June 26, 2022, 332 days have passed. If Cav managed to be first across the finish line in Rome, he would become the longest-lived stage winner of the Giro: in fact, he won the first time in Catanzaro on May 13, 2008, and would therefore win again 15 years and 15 days later. This record currently belongs to Gino Bartali with 15 years and 9 days difference between the first and last stage. And speaking of comparison with the myths, in his last Tour de France Cav will go to surpass Eddy Merckx: now they have 34 stage victories for one in the Grande Boucle, none like them. From what we have seen in the last one, it is a difficult goal to achieve: the world goes fast, and Cavendish has a family, a large and beautiful family. But with the champions, even at sunset, never say never.

Every time we see Mads Pedersen win it weighs a little less for us to remember that Matteo Trentin had to leave him the Yorkshire World Cup. Here at the Giro, however, the 27-year-old Dane won only in Naples. Pedersen is not a pure sprinter. Like the rest of the Australian Michael Matthews, third in Caorle behind Dainese and Milan: first in Melfi on Pedersen and Groves, at 32 Bling now has a more solid status than that of pure and simple sprinter. In short, an updated Sagan. If we look at what the sprint world has to offer, not just the Giro, at the moment the 26-year-old Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is probably the most powerful sprinter of the lot, the one who is practically unbeatable in a flat sprint. The Belgian Jasper Philipsen, 24, is something more: in the sprint he plays against Jakobsen, but he is also strong on cobblestones, as evidenced by his second place in the last Roubaix behind his teammate van der Poel. The Dutch didn't finish with Jakobsen: if Dylan Groenewegen is back and has already scored 4 victories this year (he's almost 30), Olav Kooij is already on the horizon, who's only 21 and holds his own uphill too. The Belgian rising star Arnaud De Lie is also twenty-one years old, 4 victories this year before breaking his collarbone five days ago: he's not a pure sprinter, for him we'd make a comparison with Tom Boonen. Among the evergreens like Groenewegen, we can't fail to mention two men still dry this season like the Frenchman Arnaud Démare, 31, and the Australian Caleb Ewan, 29 in August. One victory went to Sam Bennett, 32, but it was January 22 in Argentina, a lifetime ago.