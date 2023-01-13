Singer Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday, January 12, at a hospital near Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. She was the only daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of American rock legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at the age of 54 in a hospital near Los Angeles (California), where she was transferred after suffering a heart attack, local media reported.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, stated that she “shares with a heavy heart the devastating news of the passing of my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie.”

According to ‘TMZ’, Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest while she was at her home in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The artist launched her musical career in 2003 with the album ‘To Whom It May Concern’. Her third and final album, ‘Storm and Grace’, was released in 2012.

Married four times, once in 1994 to pop icon Michael Jackson – a marriage that ended in 1996 amid child molestation allegations against Jackson – they had four children. One of them, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 when she was 27 years old.

Lisa Marie Presley was the owner of the Graceland mansion in Memphis, inherited from her father Elvis, who died there in 1977.

with Reuters

This article was adapted from its original in French