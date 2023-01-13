Dead | Lisa Marie Presley lived an extraordinary life in the limelight, which was overshadowed by tragedies

Every life is unique, but the singer Lisa Marie Presley is truly unparalleled. When you happen to be born as the only child of the king of rock, life’s footsteps seem to be predetermined.

Elvis Presley daughter singer Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 in California. His death was first reported by People magazine

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, was born in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Elvis Presley died in 1977. His daughter was nine years old at the time.

At least from the perspective of the public, Elvis’ daughter’s life has been filtered through the huge spotlight of her father’s legacy. He got his share of publicity right at the beginning of his life when he appeared in pictures with his father and mother.

In Presley’s previous stories, the nine years together are condensed into childish anecdotes, which in some places exceptionally tell about everyday life. When the daughter told her father that she had never seen snow, he flew with her on a private plane to Idaho to look at it for half an hour, says, among others, The New York Times.

They both loved golf cart rides, only dad gave daughter a bath in the evenings, they loved roller coasters together, and so on.

Elvis Presley named his private jet after his daughter.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson were married in 1994.

Lisa Marie Presley and actor Nicolas Cage married in 2002.

Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. He had two children from his first marriage by Danny Keough with and twins in his most recent marriage, a guitarist and producer by Michael Lockwood with.

At one time, the relationship between Presley and Jackson was even suspected in the tabloid press as a publicity stunt. This was strongly denied by Presley.

“I’m not marrying anyone for any other reason than to fall in love with this,” she said, according to The New York Times.

After breaking up with Jackson, Presley opened up For The New York Times his thinking about the relationship between two stars. Presley said that he was still quite young and that he was trying to decide what kind of partner would be better for him: someone from a completely different background or a person with similar experiences to his own.

Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died at the age of 27 in 2020. The cause of death was later confirmed as suicide.

In August 2022, Presley talked about the grief caused by his son’s death In his essay published by People magazine.

Lisa Marie Presley released a total of three albums in her career.

“Someone turned off the lights over there in Memphis. That’s where my family is buried and gone,” Presley sings on his 2003 debut album To Whom It May Concern on the first single Lights out.

Published in the same year In an interview with The New York Times he said that he no longer even tries to shake the burden of his last name off his professional shoulders.

“‘I was just trying to be predictable and reference my legacy right off the bat,'” Presley said.

He has described in interviews the dichotomy of his life, between his mother’s Los Angeles home and his father’s Graceland. On the one hand, she was the only child of the most famous man of her time, on the other hand, the daughter of a single parent from Los Angeles, even though the single mother was also Elvis’ ex-wife.

Lisa Marie Presley owned her father’s mansion Graceland, which is a pilgrimage site for fans in the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

He also owned a family company that managed Elvis’s name in transactions until he sold the majority of it in 2005. However, he remained a minority owner and involved in its operations.

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news of her daughter’s death.

On Tuesday, January 10, Lisa Marie Presley visited the American film and television industry’s Golden Globe gala.

According to Presley, Butler was phenomenal in his role. He said that he had been “knocked out” after seeing the film.