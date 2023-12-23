Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday that the current Covid-19 wave may have reached its peak.

The Singaporean newspaper, The Straits Times, reported that the minister said that the latest data shows a decline in infection cases in the past three days, which means that the wave is beginning to subside.

The minister said, at the opening of the Woodlands Health Medical Complex, that although Covid-19 patients occupying between 600 and 700 hospital beds represents pressure on the health system in Singapore, which includes 10,000 beds, there is no need to oblige residents to wear masks.

The number of people who developed severe symptoms after infection with the new Corona virus continued to rise, while the seven-day moving average showed 6,060 infections on December 20, down from 7,870 on December 12. This wave caused a record number of Covid-19 patients to be admitted to hospitals and intensive care units during the current year.