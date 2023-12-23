Football | Referee Rebecca Welch, 40, made Premier League history

Rebecca Welch got a good review for her historic match.

English In the Premier League on Saturday, for the first time in history, a woman was the main referee of the match. Rebecca Welch40, refereed the match between Fulham and Burnley in London.

BBC says that Welch started as a soccer referee in 2010. At first, he had to fit soccer into his work life. He worked for the British public health system NHS.

Welch became a full-time referee in 2019.

The development has been convincing. Last year, Welch became the first female referee to officiate a men's traditional FA Cup third round match. This year she made history by being the first woman to referee in the Championship, i.e. the second highest league level in England.

He has also been seen in Premier League circles earlier this season. He was the fourth official in the match between Fulham and Manchester United in early November.

Welch also wears the top referees of the International Football Association Fifa. For example, he judged football in the last women's World Cup.

“We have some really talented referees in the men's and women's games. Rebecca leads by example,” England's refereeing boss Howard Webb said on the BBC.

Referee has received encouragement from the head coaches of the Premier League.

The Guardian says that Manchester City's Josep “Pep” Guardiola has considered bringing Welch to the men's games more than a brilliant idea. of Newcastle Eddie Howe called Welch's appointment a wonderful moment. Crystal Palace Roy Hodgson described Welch as a pioneer.

In Welch's historic match, Burnley surprisingly grabbed a 2-0 away win over Fulham. Wilson Odobert scored Burnley's first goal and Sander Berge another.

Referee Rebecca Welch was praised for her Premier League debut.

The referee gave a total of three warnings in the match.

The BBC praised Welch's performance in the text of its coverage.

Welch was also discussed in the BBC studio. Expert Nedum Onuoha said that “hopefully Welch is the first of many” and “now hopefully it's gotten to the point where skill is the only thing that counts”.

Saturday in the afternoon game, West Ham continued Manchester United's poor season by grabbing a 2–0 home win.

The Manchester giant has gone without a goal in his last four games, including all competitions. According to statistics service Opta, the last time Manchester United had a similar goalless streak was in November 1992.

In the Premier League, Manchester United have won only one of their five most recent matches. The team has collected 28 points from its 18 league matches and is eighth in the league table. West Ham moved up to sixth but could be overtaken by Newcastle later today.

In Saturday's scrimmage Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham the lead in the 72nd minute Lucas Paqueta after a nice pass. Manchester goalkeeper Andre Onana got in front of Bowen's first attempt, but the ball then bounced off the West Ham striker into the back of the net.

Six minutes later Mohammed Kudus shot the home team to a two-goal runaway.

Bowen has already scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season.

Loss was already the eighth of the season in the Premier League for the Manchester giants and the 13th including all competitions.

The pain has been increased by the Champions League, where Erik ten Hag the crew he coached remained jumbo in their group. Suffering from injuries, United has also fallen out of the English League Cup.