Singapore GP 2024, FP1 standings
|Post
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:31.763 (S)
|25
|2
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:31.839 (S)
|+0.076s
|24
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:31.952 (S)
|+0.189s
|26
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:32.097 (S)
|+0.334s
|21
|5
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:32.263 (S)
|+0.500s
|25
|6
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:32.369 (S)
|+0.606s
|24
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:32.375 (S)
|+0.612s
|20
|8
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:32.451 (S)
|+0.688s
|24
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:32.610 (S)
|+0.847s
|25
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:32.615 (S)
|+0.852s
|26
|11
|Frank Colapinto
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:32.618 (S)
|+0.855s
|24
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:32.679 (S)
|+0.916s
|23
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:32.694 (S)
|+0.931s
|26
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:32.767 (S)
|+1.004s
|21
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:32.778 (S)
|+1.015s
|20
|16
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:33.334 (S)
|+1.571s
|24
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|1:33.377 (S)
|+1.614s
|20
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:33.485 (S)
|+1.722s
|24
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:33.585 (S)
|+1.822s
|23
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:33.797 (S)
|+2.034s
|23
FP1 Chronicle
The first round of Free Practice for the Singapore Grand Prix once again saw a battle between McLaren and Ferrari a week after the Baku show, and obviously only on times. After the innovation brought by the Maranello team with a new front wing for Charles Leclercthe Monegasque himself started a time challenge with Landon Norrisboth on soft tyres and in qualifying simulation.
Leclerc emerged with an advantage of just 76 thousandths. A virtual podium closed by the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainzfollowed by world champion Max Verstappen and above all by a convincing Yuki Tsunoda, at the wheel of a Racing Bulls that presents a new livery just like McLaren, in Marina Bay as leader of the Constructors’ standings. Further back Piastri, 6th, as well as the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell (with the Brackley team having replaced the control units, without incurring penalties) outside the points zone together with Perez, 14th.
#Singapore #FP1 #Leclerc #thousandths #ahead #Norris
Leave a Reply