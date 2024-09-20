Singapore GP 2024, FP1 standings

Post Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.763 (S) 25 2 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:31.839 (S) +0.076s 24 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:31.952 (S) +0.189s 26 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:32.097 (S) +0.334s 21 5 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:32.263 (S) +0.500s 25 6 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:32.369 (S) +0.606s 24 7 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:32.375 (S) +0.612s 20 8 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:32.451 (S) +0.688s 24 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:32.610 (S) +0.847s 25 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:32.615 (S) +0.852s 26 11 Frank Colapinto Williams-Mercedes 1:32.618 (S) +0.855s 24 12 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.679 (S) +0.916s 23 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:32.694 (S) +0.931s 26 14 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:32.767 (S) +1.004s 21 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:32.778 (S) +1.015s 20 16 George Russell Mercedes 1:33.334 (S) +1.571s 24 17 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:33.377 (S) +1.614s 20 18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:33.485 (S) +1.722s 24 19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:33.585 (S) +1.822s 23 20 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:33.797 (S) +2.034s 23

FP1 Chronicle

The first round of Free Practice for the Singapore Grand Prix once again saw a battle between McLaren and Ferrari a week after the Baku show, and obviously only on times. After the innovation brought by the Maranello team with a new front wing for Charles Leclercthe Monegasque himself started a time challenge with Landon Norrisboth on soft tyres and in qualifying simulation.

Leclerc emerged with an advantage of just 76 thousandths. A virtual podium closed by the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainzfollowed by world champion Max Verstappen and above all by a convincing Yuki Tsunoda, at the wheel of a Racing Bulls that presents a new livery just like McLaren, in Marina Bay as leader of the Constructors’ standings. Further back Piastri, 6th, as well as the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell (with the Brackley team having replaced the control units, without incurring penalties) outside the points zone together with Perez, 14th.