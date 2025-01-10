The decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to provisionally lift the suspension of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor has unleashed a political storm. The discussions of the clubs, the League and the Federation about the relevance of the measure have made the leap to the political arena, where the Popular Party has taken advantage of it to accuse the Government of Pedro Sánchez of having given “favorable treatment” to the FC Barcelona. The PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, through the social network independence movements promoted by the Government after the processes .

“This decision by the government, against the norm and against the criteria of the Federation and the League, is a favorable treatment for a club and adulterates the competition. I very much doubt that this amnesty would have been granted to a smaller club,” Sémper published in The siren song of the PP insinuating that Olmo’s non-suspension is part of the PSOE’s pact with the independentists served as ammunition for Carles Puigdemont, who joined the controversy with irony: “And wait when they discover what we have agreed for Girona ”wrote in the ranks of Ciudadanos, “Hala Madrid, Visca Catalunya and Viva España”. “The CSD decision adulterates the competition,” he reiterated. The only popular leader who distanced himself was Alejandro Fernández, president of the Catalan PP, who assured that he would not stop being a member of Barça because of this issue: “I have been a culé since I was 5 years old and I will always be so. Rational reasons to be so? None. Dislikes? Almost daily. But I also dislike presiding over the Catalan PP.”

The Government, for its part, avoided entering into a clash with the PP and wanted to send a message of calm, highlighting that the measure was provisional and that the matter still needs to be analyzed in depth. The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, assured during an official visit from Barcelona that the only purpose of the extremely precautionary measure is to avoid “damage that is impossible to repair.” That is, in case the CSD after delving into the matter ends up agreeing with Barcelona, ​​it has not prevented them from having their players during all this time. Furthermore, the minister recalled that now it will be the agency that must go into the substance of the matter to listen to the arguments of the parties and make a decision. “We are going to wait and make sure that what has to be done is done according to the law,” he stressed.

The CSD argued that “non-adoption of the precautionary measure would cause serious economic and sporting damage” for Barça and “especially for the footballers.” The organization’s interpretation greatly unnerved the president of the League Javier Tebas, who insinuated that the CSD’s decision has the complicity of Real Madrid and asked: “Where is Real Madrid TV now?” In a publication in

Some First and Second teams showed their disagreement with the very precautionary measures of Olmo and Pau Víctor and joined the criticism to denounce that “the rules are not the same for everyone.” Athletic denounced him before the Super Cup semi-final. Las Palmas, Málaga and Valladolid expressed their disagreement with the decision.