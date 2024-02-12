Do you see yourself driving electric? No? That could be right. Sales of fully electric cars will be somewhat disappointing over the next six years. But that is the calm before the storm, according to knowledge and innovation center ElaadNL. Because after that, electrification will go like crazy and there is a good chance that you will also be driving electrically within ten years.

For the time being, there are no signals that it will be prohibited to own a car that runs on petrol or diesel. We say own, because from 2030 onwards fuel cars will no longer be allowed to be sold in the Netherlands (as it currently looks like). It is of course possible that the new cabinet will put a stop to this. In that case it could also be 2035, although that could also be postponed.

Well, enough ifs and buts, but if everything goes as currently planned, we should have 10 million electric cars in the Netherlands by 2044. This is approximately the entire fleet, so there is a good chance that you have also opted for an EV. The Netherlands must plant a total of 4.3 million charging stations to supply all those hungry batteries with power.

Are you then forced?

The electric car must become increasingly affordable and even better. Ultimately, it will be cheaper to drive electric and most people will choose money for their money. Hopefully there will still be enough gas stations for hobbyists, so that nice stuff can still be driven on the weekend. All old three-cylinder engines should be scrapped.

