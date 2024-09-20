Netflix has announced that the animated series “Devil May Cry,” based on Capcom’s hit video game of the same name, will debut on the streaming platform in April 2025. The series is produced in collaboration with Korean animation studio Studio Mir, known for its work on “The Legend of Korra” and “Dota: Dragon’s Blood,” and creator Adi Shankar, who has previously brought video game adaptations such as “Castlevania” and “League of Legends” to the screen with the “Arcane” series. The “Devil May Cry” video game series debuted in 2001 and has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

“Devil May Cry” joins a growing list of successful video game adaptations on Netflix. The animated series “Castlevania,” also created by Adi Shankar, has received critical and commercial acclaim, proving that the atmosphere and narrative of a video game can be faithfully translated to a television format. “Arcane,” based on the “League of Legends” universe, has also won over viewers. Other video game adaptations on the platform include the live-action series of “The Witcher,” which has already been a huge success, and the animated series “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” set in the universe of the video game “Cyberpunk 2077.”