It has been a few years since Saudi Arabia announced the creation of NEOMa new destination designed to be one of the most exclusive and luxurious complexes in the world. With just one month left in 2024, its creators have announced that their first island has already received its first visitors. Sindalah, Located in northwest Arabia, on the Red Sea, it has an area of ​​840,000 square meters bathed by turquoise blue waters and a pleasant climate all year round, making it a perfect place to escape to at any time.

For accommodation, there is a wide variety of properties from world-renowned hotel chains that They offer a total of 440 rooms and 88 villasas well as 218 serviced apartments. Here, one can find The luxury collection resort, which located in the heart of the destination offers premium services in its 40 rooms and 20 villas, Apartments by Marriot Bonvoydesigned for those looking for an independent stay, offering all the comforts of home, Autograph collection resort and a Four Seasons hotel, whose launch is scheduled for the second phase of hotel openings. This accommodation will have 225 rooms and 52 villas and will combine the natural wonders of the Red Sea with cutting-edge technology.

Aerial view of Sindalah Island



neom





Beyond the accommodations, this enclave offers all kinds of comforts and extras such as The Village, the cornerstone of the island, a vibrant social space offering experiential dining, community cafes and nightlife venues. In addition, those who come to discover this place will be able to enjoy a calendar of experiences created especially for each time of year, as well as top-level gastronomy in gastro spaces supported by renowned chefs. Thus, under this complex you can find an amphitheater, twelve restaurants and 36 boutiques of the most sought-after luxury brandsamong other things.

On the other hand, Sindalah has a port and maritime club Located 17 hours by boat from the main nautical destinations in the Mediterranean, making it the perfect center for visitors from Europe, Saudi Arabia and the entire Middle East. This state-of-the-art port houses 86 moorings for yachts up to 50 meters in length, as well as 75 offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters in length. The club, designed by Stefano Ricci, has quite complete facilities and all kinds of services.









Image of Sindalah nautical port



neom





The island also has a Beach Club that includes an infinity pool, a restaurant, two rooftop terraces, a VIP room and private dining facilities, a sports club with versatile courts, state-of-the-art gyms, water sports such as diving, snorkeling or kitesurfing and a golf club operated by IMG offers a unique experience with 360-degree sea views thanks to its location between cliff-top coves and sand dunes.

There is also a 280-meter driving range with ball tracking technology and statistical feedback. As the months go by, more parts of this island and the destination itself will open up.