The new agreement-agreement for civil servants and labor personnel at the service of the Community of Madrid will come into force on January 1, and will be valid until December 31, 2028, benefiting 40,000 public employees, which “guarantees peace social for the remainder of the legislature and almost half of the next.

The main novelty of this agreement is the inclusion of the professional career for public workers assigned to the administration and services sector, complying with the announcement by President Díaz Ayuso in the last Debate of the State of the Region.

Participation in the professional career will be voluntary, and is open to all staff, permanent or temporary. Public workers who opt for this system will be able to accumulate merits and advance career levels receiving additional financial compensation, based, among other values, on the evaluation of their work performance, the training they have received or given; his commitment to public service; the occupation of particularly demanding positions and the level of absenteeism.

«It is the first time in the history of the autonomous Administration that a systematic, general and integrated model has been designed for the evaluation of the performance of public workers. "It represents a qualitative leap in the modernization of public employment and the improvement of the services provided to citizens."









Also for the first time, the continuity of the regional Executive’s personnel policies is ensured without any type of temporary interruption, as this agreement comes into force on the day immediately following the end date of the current one, safeguarding the principle of legal certainty. In addition, aspects such as teleworking, the permit regime, the commitment to internal promotion, the streamlining of selection processes and new training models, among other issues, are regulated in the agreement.