Mercedes joined the presentation of the new cars for the 2024 season and did so with a very special touch because the new W15 It is considered the last car you will be able to drive. Lewis Hamilton who at the end of the season will leave the star's team to officially sign with Ferrari.

The W15 is thought of by Mercedes as the rebirth of the team after 2 years where the team went unnoticed with few victories and with Lewis Hamilton having many problems on the track since he could not win a single time since he entered the direct fight with Red Bull who has become the rival to beat.

In the first images that have been released, the main details that have stood out are that the color returned to have some silver with a black base and that turquoise green color that characterizes the team. It has also been detected that the lines of the car have been improved to have better aerodynamics and mechanical changes that they hope will be enough to make it more powerful.

This is what the Mercedes W15 looks like | Photo: X Formula 1

“It is not just an aerodynamic change, but many mechanical changes to make a car faster and more predictable for the drivers. We will see in Bahrain if we have achieved it,” were the words of Toto Wolff.

In more complex details, they explained that there was an improvement in the gearbox, as well as in the rear axle where they are waiting for better control of the tires and not to forget the chassis, which was one of the most important slogans of the team to be in the fight.

The color silver is back in the car | Photo: X Formula 1

Mercedes will have its first test in a few weeks when the Formula 1 It will premiere in Bahrain and there you will see everything good and bad about the W15 as well as its rivals. The first statements from the drivers who will have the opportunity to drive the car such as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will also be expected.