March 21, 1974

STRONG CALMSA DEBT. The Sugar Company has a large debt with the city council for pavement, lighting and drainage in its facilities and, at the same time that it is undermining the economic resources of the commune, it is slowing down the development of other planned urban works on land that is largely part are property of CALMSA. La Azucarera has a debt of one million 200 thousand pesos, by evading payments for public services since last October, despite the efforts that have been made both in this city and in Mexico.

EU TRYING THE DECIMAL METRIC SYSTEM AGAIN. Washington. Americans buy whiskey by the quart, measuring in inches and traveling in miles. By 1985, they will have to do all that in liters, centimeters and kilometers, if a plan to convert the current system of measurements to the decimal metric system passes the legislative countries. Currently the United States is the only industrialized country that does not apply this system. Countries that used the British system of weights and measures have already switched to the metric system. The change would cost about $60 million and there is strong opposition to it not being carried out.

FAREWELL TO ARACELY LAZCANO AND JAVIER CORTEZ. The happy couple formed by Aracely Lazcano and Javier Cortez, who in April will unite their destinies with the indissoluble ties of marriage, were the subject of a joyful bachelor party. Dozens of friends of the loving couple gathered, bringing gifts for Aracely and Javier, consisting of household items. The party lasted until the early hours of the morning, with an atmosphere of joy and cordiality prevailing at all times.

March 21, 1999

CORRUPTION IN THE PROCUREMENT OF JUSTICE. The representatives of the ranchers' associations throughout Sinaloa could not stand it and spoke out to combat the corruption and material and human deficiencies that exist in the Public Ministry agencies and that constitute an obstacle to the fight against harmful cattle rustling. Faced with the burning complaint, Attorney Gilberto Higuera promised to reorganize all the offices of the Attorney General's Office and create special prosecutor's offices to address the crimes that are recorded in each productive activity.

JLP REGRETS THE VAT. Mexico City Former President José López Portillo (1976-1982) said he regretted having implemented the VAT, considering that it was a factor that triggered inflation in the Mexican economy. He assured that the decision to establish such a tax was pressured by various sectors that “exceeded” it, since he was unaware of them. He explained that his government only wanted to modernize the collection systems and have control over the collection of taxes; He never imagined the repercussions that VAT would have on price growth. He believed that the PRI is prepared to win.

More from the same author: