He was staying in a hostel without a receptionist on a service road on the Brunete highway, half an hour from Madrid. The last hours of Sandy Somarriba, the one scammed by the fake Luis Miguel, were passing by in Spain. «I don't care if they know who I am. “Others can learn from a lesson that has been so painful and hard for me.” She lives between Nicaragua and the United States. She is now with a relative in Las Vegas. She estimates that she lost about $10,000, although she prefers not to add up what was stolen. Since her story was published in this newspaper she has appeared on different television programs. Here is her full story.

-How did he contact you?

-I like Luis Miguel and I like his music. One day he was on Facebook, where an image of him appeared and said: do you want to chat with me? Send me a message. I sent it and we started chatting back and forth. He asked me if I was a fan of his, I told him yes. He told me we could talk more if he got the fan card. The blessed card cost me $500. He gave me an email address for a company. Because he said that in the United States celebrities are controlled terribly, including the time they spend on the phone and where they go. I contacted them.

-What was the name of the company?

-Don't know. I have an email address to contact.

-When did it happen?

-Almost a year ago. That's how things started. I wrote to him and he responded to me. Back and forth. Until he told me that one day he was going to surprise me. That he was going to meet me at my house. Days went by and they didn't send the card to me. They sent it to him. I do not understand why. I'm going to report it because it's a fraud. They had the obligation to give it to me. It exists, because I saw it. The man who pretends to be Luis Miguel sent me a photograph.

-But you are aware now that you were part of the scam.

-Clear.

-Did they continue talking on Facebook?

-No, by WhatsApp and by messages through Google, which is the same.

-How did you get your phone? Did he give it to you on Facebook?

-I gave it to him. I have committed stupid things to thousands. Most people considered me intelligent and can't understand how I fell into this. They have reproached me because you have no idea, but I tell them that it is useless for them to reproach me because it will not solve anything.

-How does this relationship between a fan and a supposed singer evolve to get money from him?

-He told me to lend him a hundred dollars to pay for the internet.

-Was that the first request?

-I don't know if it was the first, but they were like that. For example, a box that was his, and I received emails from a company asking me to pay the shipping because the box was his, if you see the label it says Luis Miguel and it had my address, and he had sent it. He told me that there were 600,000 dollars. The box was detained and if he did not pay, it would not be delivered.

-How much did you have to pay?

-A thousand and something. And just like an idiot gave him one hundred dollars, two hundred, to help him pay.

Excuses for success



-How did he justify that, being a successful singer, he did not have money?

-That the bank had it blocked because it was a business account, and not personal.

-When you started asking for money, was the relationship still from fan to idol or had it already moved to a romantic level?

-He already told me. I love you, my life, I love you. He told me things that touched my heart, and I believed everything, like a fool, because they were beautiful.

-How to make a song?

-Almost. He said our song was his, 'I need you.'

-Is that how it captivated you?

-I think the same thing will happen to everyone. We all have that desire to be loved. When they start telling you things, like I love you, you are the ideal woman… she Once she told me that the universe had conspired for us to meet.

-When did you start talking about love?

-Quite a bit at the beginning. Months didn't pass. She said that I was understanding, very loving and so on. That he wanted me in his life, that he had never found anyone like me.

-In a matter of days?

-Yes, and I responded in the same tone. I know it sounds a little stupid because he is a very famous singer. But they exist in real life. Matt Damon married a completely unknown person, who were nothing out of this world. For example, the fact that he had never been married and he told me that he did want to marry me. Well, at first he asked me if I was willing to come to Spain to be with me, and I said yes.

-In a week of chatting?

-Soon, soon, soon, I don't know exactly. He told me that he was not going to explain to me how we were going to get married but that he already had everything in place for us to get married. That he didn't want anyone to say that I was his girlfriend, but rather to say that she was his wife. He always referred to me as his wife. The plan to come to Spain was always there.

intimate photos



-How was the relationship progressing?

-He sent me intimate photos. I don't know how you could verify who they belong to. It was obviously a photograph taken after masturbating. To tell me her feelings for me.

-Did the conversation get louder?

-We never had sex on the phone but he told me things like: when we are together we are going to do it in every way. Here and there.

EITHER. Chamorro





-Did he speak to you in English?

-The chats are in English and he does not master the language well. I am perfectly bilingual. The construction is incorrect. But he didn't like that I wrote to him in Spanish.

Travel to Spain



-Do you organize the trip to Spain? Did you decide the date?

-I found the ticket at a good price. I bought it. I told him. So she didn't show up at the airport. I told him that that doesn't justify what he did to me.

-But you know that he doesn't exist.

-Of course, but by speaking you can say anything. Why you have done something. That doesn't mean it was true. Last night she called me on the phone and spent 33 minutes saying how sorry she was for what she had done, that she had had problems and that was why she had not come (to pick her up at the Madrid airport). Nothing justifies you, I tell him. And he continued with the refrain that he loved me and he wanted things to continue as before. I told him: the confident woman no longer exists. Now she is like Saint Thomas, until she doesn't see, she doesn't believe. And if you say you love me, you will have to look for me because you know where to find me.

-Why continue these conversations?

-I followed his lead in case he blurted out something. Yesterday he told me: you love me. And I told him: yes, it's true: you can't love and not feel anything from one day to the next.

-And does he have his address?

-Yeah.

-What number are you calling from?

-One of mine, which he used to make his Facebook account. He had a lot of phone numbers in this relationship.

-When you didn't show up at the airport, what did you do?

-I went to talk to the police, to report it.

-Did you already imagine that something was not as he said?

-That something was wrong, of course. I had told him to give me an emergency contact. But that number did not exist and when I tried to call, nothing. I wanted to be with him.

-From there, what happened to him.

-The police called social services and they took me to a place and left me there for two days. But I received money through Western Union. And since I had income, they took me out of there, although I didn't have enough money to return. The ticket cost $1,200, which a friend bought to do me a favor.

emotional bankruptcy



-Don't you have more money?

-No, I gave everything to him. He took a lot of money from me, I don't know how much, because I haven't calculated it. He sometimes cried to me: I have this problem, you have to help me. I felt sorry for him and helped him. The other day I was such an idiot that I undersold a diamond ring to help him. 800 dollars. I have made many mistakes and I admit it. But I already told him: don't ever receive a penny cut in half from me.

-What will you do now?

-I'm going to recover emotionally. It has been very hard. This is a very hard lesson, with great emotional damage. My hurt, hurt feelings hurt. My heart broken. That's what hurts me the most. Everyone focuses on how much he took from me. I'm not saying that money is not important, it costs a lot to earn it. Money can be replaced, but a broken heart cannot. Shattered, it's not that easy.

-Why haven't you blocked the scammer?

-To see if he drops anything.

-Like what?

-Something that reveals who he is. Because it is a person who is behind it. I am very interested in the real Luis Miguel, the real one, finding out about this, that he sees what is happening.