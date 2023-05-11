United States.- After so many rumors and proposals about the sequel to ‘beetlejuice‘, Warner Bros. finally confirms that it will take place and will feature the original characters, in addition, it will include Jenna Ortega as protagonist.

After the young roots actress succeeded in ‘Scream’ and ‘Wednesday’, she has been given the role of Lydia Deetz’s daughter in the storywhich has generated great anticipation for the sequel.

According to an ‘Insider’, the film will begin recording in June in London, England, with Tim Burton in the director’s chair and with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder for their roles as Beetlejuice and Lidya. Jenna Ortega so far has not ruled on the matter.

We invite you to read:

So far no more information about the film is known, but it is estimated to be released in September 2024, just before Halloween of that year, the perfect time to revive a classic horror and comedy film.

Fans of the popular story have expressed their excitement to learn about the continuation of the film that generated so much attention upon its release and became a movie classic.