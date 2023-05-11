Let’s see requirements, amounts and how to obtain the new subsidy established by the Government.

The Meloni government has also included in the budget law the renewal of the shopping card intended for less well-off families to support them in shopping or paying the bills. After months of waiting, the Ministerial Decree with the requirements and methods of disbursement of the new purchase card.

The amount allocated by the government in the budget law is 500 million euros for families in a state of poverty. The first important requirement for obtaining the subsidy is a Isee below 15 thousand euros. But the resources will not be enough for everyone: the support will be provided to a maximum of 1 million and 300 thousand families. The municipalities will make a selection by giving the purchase card to those they consider most in difficulty.

The amount will be 382.50 euros to be spent by 31 December 2023 on the purchase of basic food items, excluding alcohol. It will be necessary to go to the affiliated offices with the list that will be drawn up and published shortly.

No questions need to be asked to obtain the purchase card because the Municipalities will manage the entire process on the basis of data from INPS.

Specifically, the institution will communicate to the municipalities the complete list of families residing in the area with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros.

Municipalities will then be able to draw up a sort of ranking giving priority to:

households, made up of no less than three members, of which at least one born within 31 December 2009, priority is given to households with the lowest ISEE indicator;

households, made up of no less than three members, of which at least one born within 31 December 2005, priority is given to households with the lowest ISEE indicator;

households made up of no less than three members, priority is given to households with the lowest ISEE indicator.

The municipality will contact the families entrusting them with the card already loaded and expendable starting from July.