With the death of former Governor Jesús Aguilar Padilla, who was a very active politician with a lot of leadership, the political tableau in the state will move. First of all, last Tuesday the press conference given by the PRI president, Ramiro Hernández, where he would announce the meeting at the CEN with the candidates for the leadership of Sinaloa, was cancelled.

The information we had is that the announcement they were going to make in the State Steering Committee is that last Wednesday would be the meeting at the CEN of the PRI with the applicants, there they would reach a consensus for a formula for unity, so they would return with ” piece of paper” in hand. For now, everything is on ‘stand by’, but it can be carried out at any time.

Although there is still no new date for the meeting between Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno and the candidates for the presidency of PRI Sinaloa, we believe that the names remain as we had said, Álvaro Ruelas, Erika Sánchez, Gómer Monárrez, Bernardino Antelo and Paola Gárate.

By the way, on Tuesday at the wake of ex-governor Jesús Aguilar, the president of the state PRI, Ramiro Hernández, was present early and he was seen accompanied by several PRI members such as Erika Sánchez, Ramiro Garza, Irma Moreno and Maribel Chollet, could it be that any of them Will he be in the new leadership or in the unity formula?

In the posthumous tribute to ex-governor Aguilar at the Government Palace, we had to see Gómer Monárrez, another of the strong candidates for the PRI presidency in the state. It should not be ruled out because he is the Sinaloan with the closest and closest friendship with the national leader ‘Alito’ Moreno. He can be the secret card or the third in contention. Keep an eye out!

The cards that are on the table of the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, can be moved, but until Monday everything pointed to Álvaro Ruelas being chosen, something similar happened in December, it is the second time that the decision has been postponed, Is the third time will be the charm? Very attentive.

Outstanding

With the good news that EL DEBATE is positioned as the fastest growing media group in the country, to show a button, in the 10 ‘Lifestyles’ properties with the most audience in Mexico, Soy Carmín stands out in first place and in seventh, En Partner. On this list is also Hola, Vogue, GQ, among others.

Likewise, in the 26 digital properties with the highest audience in Mexico, Grupo EL DEBATE is in 19th place, surpassing El Universal, Lenovo, Grupo BBVA, Prisa, and Coppel Sites. In this exclusive list, Google Sites is in first place, followed by Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Mercado Libre and Spotify.

At that level, the quality and preference for the EL DEBATE Group, which places them as the undisputed leaders of information in Sinaloa and in the national top. Tremendous work, a true honor to collaborate in this company that continues to reap success and position itself in the taste of readers. Congratulations.

Schedule

Yesterday and until February 24, the Chamber Music Cycle will take place, the inauguration was a change of venue due to weather issues and it was held at the Pablo de Villavicencio Theater. Very aware of the activities of the Sinaloan Institute of Culture, we tell you the details.

Political Memory

“In politics you have to heal evils, never avenge them”: Napoleon III.

Twitter: @HectorPonce99