This is why FdI wants Rosa Chemical out of Sanremo 2023: “No more gender fluid. Let’s protect the children”. The controversy

A few days before the start of Sanremo 2023, the deputy Maddalena Morgante, of Brothers of Italyon behalf of the party asks the Rai to exclude rapper Rosa Chemical from the tender. Specifically, Morgante says: “No to Rosa Chemical and just gender fluid, we have to protect the children“.

Yesterday (February 1) the melonian Madeleine Morgante attacked the management of Amadeus and his artistic choices, in short, a new controversy is added to that on the intervention of the Ukrainian president Zelensky. Morgante said in the courtroom: “Manuel Franco Rocati, aka Rosa Chemical, competing at the next edition of the Sanremo Festival, will bring, as he himself stated and I apologize now for the terms I will use, sex, polygamous love and porn on Onlyfans“, quoting the words spoken by the artist.

The deputy Maddalena Morgante of Fratelli d’Italia asks Rai to exclude the rapper Rosa Chemical from Sanremo 2023

The Veronese deputy has ignited a new debate on San Remo 2023: “The fluid revolution had already arrived at the Ariston theater some time ago, but transforming the Sanremo Festival, an event that every year keeps families and children glued to the screen, emblem of conventional traditional TV, into the most gender fluid event ever is completely inappropriate. Although we live in the age of social networks, television remains the main information channel for citizens. And the major users of the television medium remain minors and families who become the main reference group for the creation of programmes”.

Second Madeleine Morgante the Italian Song Festival: “It risks becoming yet another commercial in favor of gender and fluid sexuality, very sensitive themes that the Brothers of Italy have always opposed. It is unacceptable that all this can happen not only on state TV, which too he often forgets his role as a public service, and not only with taxpayers’ money, but above all in front of the many children who will be watching television for an evening with the family”.

Again the FdI deputy increases the dose: “It is undeniable that the most important song festival in our country is an enormous cultural vehicle, but also a political and social one. Just as the world of music itself is a stage for narrating and describing society and its current dynamics”. This role of the Sanremo Festival, however, “for some time now and especially in recent editions, has turned into real one-way propaganda”. According to Morgante it is a “true epitome of the worst ideology that undermines the identity of men and women and aims at desecration, in a completely disrespectful way of the most important religious symbols”. Therefore “this is not acceptable for the Brothers of Italy, we therefore hope that there will be a rethink” by Rai.

