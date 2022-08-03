Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After the call from the state health secretary to avoid trying on clothes as a measure to prevent the spread of monkeypox, In the shops of Sinaloa it will be optional to abide by the protocol, this due to the nonconformity that it has generated in some clients.

Miguel Hernández Fonseca President of the Federation of National Chambers of Commerce (Fecanak) Sinaloa, explained that a meeting of chambers of commerce was held in the entity on the subject, where it was determined to increase the measures, socialize information and suggest customers avoid measuring the presses, which will be the personal decision of the buyers.

He recalled that currently in the country the presence of monkeypox does not generate a high risk as it is less contagious, that in Mexico there are only 70 cases, zero deaths, and there are vaccines.

“There has been some resistance from the population but ultimately there is nothing more important than health and we merchants are betting that people have a little understanding in that regard and support us so that the issue of health,” he reiterated.