It has been announced that the Viña del Mar International Song Festival will be broadcast to Latin America, including Chile, through “Star + live music”.
Through a statement, Natalia Scalia, senior vice president of direct-to-consumer at The Walt Disney Company Latin America, announced that this festival will arrive on said streaming platform in 2023 and 2024.
“We announce that the prestigious Viña del Mar festival will be part of the offer of our Star+ streaming service, through Star+ Live Music, which is adding more and more content of this type,” he commented.
When will the 62nd edition of Viña del Mar take place?
The event can be seen between February 19 and 24, 2023 and Star+ subscribers from Latin America will watch all six nights via live streaming. The shows will also be able to be seen on the screens of the organizing channels: National Television of Chile and Channel 13.
