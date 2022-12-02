The British band Simply Red will give a concert in the capital’s bullring on August 4, as part of the fourth edition of the Murcia On concert series. It will be a greatest hits tour, presumably featuring classics like ‘Stars’, ‘Holding Back The Years’, ‘Fairground’ and ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’.

As reported by the promoter, Ibolele Producciones, tickets are on sale from this Friday at prices ranging between 48 euros and 75 euros plus distribution costs.

Mick Hucknall has been the songwriter and bandleader for Simply Red since its inception in 1985, aided by saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained intact since 2003, and the new tour will build on the strengths of this lineup. fantastic band. «I want them to enjoy playing, for the audience to get up and move, and for everyone to put their hearts into it. It’s all about getting the rhythm,” says Mick.