Genoa – Two hundred twenty-five million euros from the Pnrr are the number of projects, 24, won by the University of Genoa. The magnificent rector announced it, Federico Delfino, at the opening of the inauguration of the academic year, in its natural location, in the Aula magna, at the Albergo dei Povera, after last year, to mark the exit from Covid, Unige had gathered almost a thousand people at the Teatro della Corte . Only 200, however, the places this year, in which to hold the lectio magistralis, and the former minister Francesci Profumo, president of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, with the rectors of Pavia, Eastern Piedmont and Udine, Delfino replied to a question about the judicial earthquake, about the alleged rigged competitions, which has overwhelmed the Department of Law, also leading to the resignation of the former protector of Legal Affairs, Lara Trucco. “I want to keep this matter confidential, also because there are still ongoing investigations but I hope that colleagues can clarify their positions”, said Delfino.

Loud cry of alarm student representative in the Board of Directors, Antonio Bertani: “Alone during the pandemic, we are now asking that the university take up the issue of mental health in the face of an increase in hospitalizations among young people. And spaces that allow us to study with dignity. And more places for non-residents. Students say no to free voluntary internships, which take away time from studying and get used to working for free, and no more with the model of running to finish studies early. You win if you all go forward together “, he concludes, to the applause, the student.