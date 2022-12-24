Umm Al Quwain Police warned against making mistakes that are considered “minor”, ​​from the point of view of the perpetrators, but they may expose them to falling under the law, on charges of participating in the crime of money laundering.

She explained that one of the most important of these mistakes, which may lead its owner to legal accountability, is not monitoring financial transfers to and from personal bank accounts or corporate accounts, and relying entirely on employees or accountants to manage these accounts.

She added that community members should not make money transfers to bank accounts or deposit checks by acquaintances or friends without knowing the truth about these funds.

She added that the mistakes that may be committed include receiving money transfers from the accounts of companies abroad to transfer them to accounts in the country, without knowing their source, in addition to the transfer of some arrivals or departures through the country’s ports of money owned by others without disclosing them, and ignoring the upper limit permitted by law.

She indicated that the opening of bank accounts in their names, or conducting banking transactions through electronic channels, while neglecting to monitor the movement of funds in those accounts, whether deposits, withdrawals and transfers, may lead to legal tracking and accountability.

And she explained that the Federal Law on Confronting Money Laundering or Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illegal Organizations stipulates that “any person who is aware that the funds obtained from a predicate crime, or who intentionally commits one of the following acts: Transferring or transferring proceeds – or Performed any operation with the intention of concealing or disguising its illegal source – or concealed or disguised the truth, source, location, method of disposal, ownership or rights related to it, or acquired, possessed or used the proceeds upon receipt, or assisting the perpetrator of the predicate crime to escape of crime.”