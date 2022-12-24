Tigers is playing the sky cup to prepare for the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, which will start the first week of 2023. The team is now led by the Argentine coach Diego Coccatwo-time champion with Atlas, after thanking Miguel Herrera after the elimination in the Liguilla del Apertura 2022.
One of the statements that cost him his job to Louse It was when he called the players of La U ‘old’ after having fallen against Pachucasomething that did not go down very well with the squad, although it is a fact that soon some of them will be living their last moments as professionals, including the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignacfundamental for the great decade that the club lived to add endless titles.
The Bomboroturned into the great idol of the feline fans and top scorer in the history of the institution, is not eternal, something that he had already mentioned herrerathus, cocca He is already thinking in the future about who would be the ideal one to take the place that the Frenchman leaves once he says goodbye to his career as a professional.
The choice of the South American helmsman is nothing more and nothing less than the Colombian Julian Quinoneswho helped him a lot in the conquest of the rojinegro two-time championship, since he considers that he is an attacker who, carried out correctly, can contribute great things to the team.
However, it should be remembered that it was one of the requests of cocca to arrive as reinforcements, something that the board did not grant him because he already has a past as a university student, where he committed indiscipline and collided too much with Los Incomparables, reason enough not to want him back because he could cause problems.
For now, the former defender will have to continue enjoying and taking advantage of the services of the European striker, who has admitted several times that he would like to retire wearing the jersey of the tigers. At 37 years old, the former Olympic Marseille He hopes to add more titles to the showcase of the university students, a club he joined in A2015.
