Riyadh (dpa)

Argentine coach Diego Simeone, coach of Atletico Madrid, expected his team to perform well and compete strongly for the Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia.

Atletico Madrid is awaiting a very difficult “derby” confrontation against Real Madrid today, Wednesday, at Al Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, in the tournament that will be held from January 10 to 14.

Simeone said during the press conference: “The circumstances of the league championship are different from the Super Cup, as we expect to perform well, especially with the return of injured players who missed the match against Madrid in the league, knowing well the difficulty of the opponent.”

On the other hand, Argentine Rodrigo De Paul, the Atletico Madrid player, explained that the mental factor in these matches plays a major role in achieving a positive result, in addition to trust and cooperation among the players, explaining that they must play well, especially since the confrontation is away from home.