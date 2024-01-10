Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 10 January

Face to face in Tel Aviv between US Secretary of State Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. A military base in northern Israel was attacked with drones from Lebanon in response to the murders of Wissam Tawil and Saleh al-Arouri. Meanwhile, the Israeli police stopped a group of relatives of hostages heading towards the Kerem Shalom crossing, on the border with Gaza, with the intention of blocking humanitarian aid for the Strip. Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 10 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

1.20 pm –