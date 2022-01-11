Journalist Silvia Tortora passed away in a hospital in Rome at the age of 59. She was the daughter of the conductor Enzo Tortora

The well-known journalist Sivia Tortora is dead on the night of January 9th, inside a health facility in Rome. She passed away at the age of 59 after a brilliant career as a journalist, during which she wrote in well-known newspapers and magazines.

She was also known for conducting interviews for the most famous TV Programs and for being the daughter of the conductor Enzo Tortora.

He had started collaborating with Giovanni Minoli, journalist, author and television and radio host, public executive, essayist and Italian academic, in 1985. A collaboration then resumed also in 2004, for the TV program “We are history”.

In 2002, he published the book “Dear Silvia”, containing the letters that her father Enzo had sent her and her sister from prison. Later, in 2006, he also edited the book “Bad children: live with them and you will learn to love”.

Sivia Tortora and the television world

In 2009, Silvia Tortora hosted the television program with her colleague Annalisa Bruchi “Big” and was the winner of the silver ribbon for the best film subject, for the film A good man by Maurizio Zaccaro, dedicated to his father. Enzo was the protagonist of a controversial legal matter which then saw him acquitted during the 1980s. He was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and association with the Camorra.

The news of the journalist’s death spread on the web and left a lot sadness in the heart of those who knew and appreciated it. His colleague Minoli said he was shocked by what he learned and remembered Silvia Tortora as a person solar and always available. A woman and a true professional.

The reporter was aware of Silvia’s health conditions, he knew that in the last year he was not very well, but was not aware of any further details.

Numerous i messages of condolence ei memories of the journalist appeared on the web.