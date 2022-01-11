You have to learn to walk before you can run. Or in this case, being able to jog before you can sprint. The Texan Hennessey – which mainly focuses on tuning existing cars – is still very busy with the Venom F5, which should eventually become the fastest car in the world. The company already released the first reports about the project in 2014 and now a record attempt seems to be coming eerily close.

The 6.6-litre V8 with two turbos is running at full throttle and the first asphalt testing is underway. The video below shows the Venom F5 hitting a speed of 411 km/h (256 mph). With this run, Hennessey tests stability at high speeds. The ultimate goal is to achieve a top speed of at least 500 km/h. The big question remains: will they beat the Koenigsegg Jesko?

Hennessey Venom F5 taps 400+

