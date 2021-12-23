The actress Silvia Pinal, known as the ‘Diva of Mexico’, was hospitalized in an emergency after testing positive for COVID-19. His daughter Alejandra Guzmán confirmed the news in an interview and revealed details about the symptoms that her mother presented before being admitted. He said that the 90-year-old artist suffered a heart complication.

“Yesterday his heart rate dropped, his pressure went up. They gave him medicine to get it down, then he reacted very abruptly. A doctor came who always sees her and gave her a serum. There we decided to take her in an ambulance to Médica Sur. We have to wait for the studies and they are putting a catheter right now. He has COVID-19 ”, explained the singer for the program Come joy.

She stated that she and her siblings will also undergo a test to rule out a possible contagion of coronavirus. “We are going to take the test because we were in contact with her, hugging her, kissing her. So here we are, ”he added.

His health

According to Silvia Pinal’s children, the actress is stable and fully conscious while receiving medical treatment ; however, the whole family continues to watch out for her. Also, they reported that the artist has the full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine .

Heart problems

“Yesterday the nurse reported to us that her blood pressure was very high and from there they gave her a medication that had the opposite effect, which lowered her pressure. In the conversation he had with a cardiologist, said he had to have an electrocardiogram to see the possibility of placing a catheter and thus be able to stabilize your heart rate. Then we decided to take her to the hospital ”, expressed Silvia Pasquel, Silvia Pinal’s daughter.