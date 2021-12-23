A New Year’s Eve with fewer people, restricted to residents of Copacabana and nearby areas, is the city’s proposal for the end of 2021 party. Even so, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) announced on Thursday, 23, a New Year’s Eve with 16 minutes of fireworks and 25 sound towers on the waterfront. However, it suspended parking on the waterfront and public transport – including the Metro, which will close stations in the neighborhood at 8 pm – on the night of the 31st. The objective is to discourage large agglomerations, which facilitate the dissemination of covid-19.

“This year, we are doing everything backwards”, summarized Paes. “Generally, we increase the number of buses in circulation, we keep the subway open all night; not this year, anyone who doesn’t live in Copacabana (or isn’t staying in the neighborhood) will have difficulties getting there. What we really want is to discourage displacement. Let people look for fireworks near their homes.”

There will be another nine official hotspots in the city, in addition to Copacabana. They will be at Piscinão de Ramos, Penha Church, Madureira Park, Bica Beach (in Ilha do Governador), Moça Bonita Stadium (in Bangu), Sepetiba Beach, Flamengo, Barra da Tijuca and Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

In Copacabana, the festival’s traditional epicenter, ten ferries will launch fifteen tons of fireworks and 25 sound towers. There will be no stages or concerts. But the soundtrack of the party is in charge of DJ Mam.

‘Rio’s New Year’s Eve is an important landmark for the city’, defends Paes

“Copacabana’s New Year’s Eve is a world landmark, it appears on all TVs in the world, and this is important for Rio de Janeiro”, said Paes, defending the celebration of the party. “But this year we are going to do something more restricted to residents and people from the closest areas.”

As of the 30th, vans and charter buses will be prohibited from entering the city, as well as parking on the edge of Copacabana and adjacent streets. On the 31st, cars will only be able to enter the neighborhood until 19:00, except for taxis with passengers and vehicles belonging to residents. The Metro and stations only reopen at 7am on the first day. Also from 8 pm onwards, buses are prohibited from circulating in the neighborhood. After 22:00, the block is total.

The celebration in Copacabana in general brings together around two million people. For this year, the mayor did not venture an estimate in number. But he said that the beach will be full “as on a sunny Sunday”.

“Of course we will have some agglomeration,” acknowledged Paes. “But we have had crowds every day, on the beaches, at rehearsals at samba schools, in bars and restaurants, even in cities that canceled New Year’s Eve. So we have to follow the determinations of the scientific committees, but we also have to be coherent. New Year’s Eve can’t be the big party of hypocrisy, the virus doesn’t just choose the New Year’s Eve to appear.”

More than 80% of Cariocas have two doses of vaccine, says mayor

The mayor recalled that more than 80% of the city’s population is vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine and that the circulation of the virus is low. Therefore, he believes, small agglomerations, especially in open spaces, are safe. In addition, reinforced the mayor, he has the collaboration of bars, restaurants and hotels. In them, it is not allowed the entry of people without presenting the vaccination certificate.

Last weekend, the wife and daughter of the secretary of Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Mário Frias, were barred from a hotel in Rio because they did not present the certificate. The secretary complained on social media, indignant. “This is the pattern that generated urticaria in the young man from Brasília,” said Paes. “Hotels teaching deniers and earth planners that there is no room for them here.”

