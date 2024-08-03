by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Silverstone, Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Aleix Espargaro 1:57.309

Aprilia 2. Francesco Bagnaia 1:57.517

Ducati 3. Enea Bastianini 1:57.693

Ducati 2nd row 4. Jorge Martin 1:57.734

Ducati 5. Alex Marquez 1:57.817

Ducati 6. Brad Binder 1:57.950

KTM 3rd row 7. Marc Márquez 1:58.098

Ducati 8. Maverick Vinales 1:58.137

Aprilia 9. Peter Acosta 1:58.312

KTM 4th row 10. Fabio DiGiannantonio 1:58.371

Ducati 11. Jack Miller 1:58.736

KTM 12. Marco Bezzecchi 1:59.671

Ducati 5th row 13. Franco Morbidelli 1:58.599

Ducati 14. Raul Fernandez 1:58.608

Aprilia 15. Miguel Oliveira 1:58.655

Aprilia 6th row 16. Johann Zarco 1:58.730

Honda 17. Augustus Fernandez 1:59.012

KTM 18. Fabio Quartararo 1:59.092

Yamaha 7th row 19. Luke Marini 1:59.097

Honda 20. Joan Mir 1:59.468

Honda 21. Takaaki Nakagami 1:59.822

Honda 8th row 22. Remy Gardner 1:59.887

Yamaha

MotoGP Silverstone, Qualifying Report

A spectacular Aleix Spargaro takes pole position at Silverstone, demolishing the track record. The Spaniard – 1:57.309 – confirms his feeling with the historic British track, ahead of Francesco by more than two tenths Bagnaia and gets his third pole position start of the season. Great performance by #41 especially in the last sector (where he gains about a tenth and a half on “Pecco”), the Aprilia rider is involuntarily favored by the fall in the last run of his teammate Maverick Vinales which cancels out the last efforts of the first 12 on the grid.

“Pecco” settles for second place, 208 thousandths behind Espargaró. A time built in the initial part of Q2, while in the last run the world champion goes long at the first corner, being hindered by a strip of adhesive tape hanging from his helmet: it would not have been easy to do better than Espargaró anyway. Third place for the other Ducati Factory of Enea Bastianini (+0.384), he also has to lift his foot in the last attempt.

Fourth place for Jorge Martin, who however showed during the rest of the weekend that he has the pace to fight with the best, second row also for Alex Marquez and Brad Binder. Marc Marquez is instead slowed down in the final by Marco Bezzecchi: if in the first run he managed to follow Bagnaia, at the end of the second lap the #93 tries again but has to deal with the VR46 riders, who fight in the complex of fast Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel curves to stay in line with Bagnaia. With “Pecco” out of the game due to the adhesive tape problem, the trio loses the slipstream of the #1 and Bezzecchi ends up hindering Marquez, who visibly takes it out on the #72.

Vinaleswho fell on turn 2 at the end, cannot improve and will have to start eighth ahead of Acosta, Di Giannantonio, Miller and Bezzecchi. Franco Morbidelli (13th) and Fabio Quartararo, a melancholic 18th, were excluded from Q1.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon at 4pm, when the first points of the weekend will be awarded in the ten-lap Sprint. Tomorrow the Grand Prix will start at 2pm.