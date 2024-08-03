The Gresini rider wanted to follow Pecco

Marc Márquez did not go beyond the third row in qualifying for the British GP at Silverstone. The Gresini rider did worse than his brother Alex, fifth, also because in the second run he was unable to push hard. Maverick Vinales’ crash in Turn 2 essentially prevented all the riders from completing a second timed lap and in the first Marc Marquez had to definitively close the throttle at Luffield ‘blocked’ by the VR46 team riders.

In fact, in the first run, Marc Marquez managed to catch up with Francesco Bagnaiabut at the end of the second lap he preferred to head for the pits without closing what could have been an excellent split time in hand. In the second lap Marquez wanted to take advantage of the reference of the two-time reigning world champion, but he had to deal with the VR46 riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi who fought in the complex of fast Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel curves to stay in line behind Bagnaia.

Bagnaia then lost pole position due to Aleix Espargaro’s sensational lap on Aprilia. The Espargaro-Aprilia duo has a special bond with Silverstone, as they achieved a sensational podium on this track in 2021 (Aprilia’s first in MotoGP) and the win 12 months ago. Below pictures of the fight behind Bagnaia to get Pecco’s slipstream.