You can see the details via a tweet below, in which Bloober Team explains what it is and what kind of experience it offers for the Silent Hill 2 remake .

If you are a long-time Silent Hill fan, you may be interested in the remake of the second chapter of the saga, but at the same time you may miss that nostalgic touch from the nineties. The authors – Bloober Team – they thought about it and now they have shown the “ 90’s filter “.

The 90’s Mode of the Silent Hill 2 Remake

Bloober Team explains, through Twitter“Looking for the most immersive way to play Silent Hill 2? You’ll have the opportunity to disable all UI elements! We’ve also created a “90s filter” with grain, color correction, and screen adjustments to complete the old-school experience.”

“Without the user interfacethe player will be naturally guided by the game world, sound effects and James’s behavior. He will look at important points and will have different animations and facial expressions as he is injured.”

This is clearly a great additionwhich will expand the possibilities of the players. Having more options to customize your gaming experience is always positive. What do you think of what Bloober Team has created? Are you convinced?

Finally, we would like to point out that Bloober team explained why they remade Silent Hill 2 and not the first one.