Scams | In the name of Giganti, PS5 consoles are sold for two euros

Scams|The scams are enhanced with photos that appear to have been shot in Giganti stores. Gigant’s marketing director says that online scams are a growing problem.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Scams have been manufactured in Gigant’s name, where game consoles are sold at ridiculous prices. Scams appear on Facebook, for example, and are enhanced with fake photos. Gigantti reports all fraudulent attempts to Metal, which removes the sites quickly. Gigant’s marketing director Sami Särkelä advises not to open links and to report suspicious ads.

Home electronics chain Scams have been manufactured in Gigant’s name, where game consoles are sold at ridiculous prices. Gigantti detects similar scams a few times a month.

Scams occur on Facebook, for example. In a Facebook update published at the beginning of this week, it is claimed that Gigantti sells PlayStation 5 game consoles for the price of two euros each.

In reality, the PS5 game console is sold at Giganti at the cheapest price of 499 euros.

The scams are enhanced with photos that appear to have been shot in Giganti stores. In addition, there are people who look like Gigant sellers in the pictures. The pictures are probably fake.

In the scams, it is claimed that the Offer Price is due to the expiration of the warranty of the game consoles. However, the consoles themselves must be “purchased” via Facebook, and not, for example, from Giganti’s own pages.

These the so-called advertisements are harmful scams, says Gigant’s marketing director Sami Särkelä by e-mail.

“Unfortunately, online scams are a growing problem. We detect social media scams related to Gigantt a few times a month,” Särkelä writes in an email.

Särkelä elaborates later on the phone that the scams often concern, for example, computers, phones and consumer electronics.

Gigant’s name is also currently involved in scams other than game consoles. For example, “free” tablets offered in the name of Giganti are advertised on Facebook.

According to Särkelä, Gigantti reports all fraudulent attempts to Metal, which owns Facebook.

“Meta removes these scam sites at a reasonably commendable rate. Of course, we would hope that they would be removed immediately”, says Särkelä in a telephone interview.

Cheats origin is unclear. For example, a Facebook page running under the name Pelikkonsoleiden alennusmynti lists a hotel in Seinäjoki as its address. In addition, a false address has been entered as the site’s e-mail address.

According to Särkelä, the most important proactive instruction against scams is not to open the links in them. If the consumer has had time to give his information to the scammers, he can file a criminal complaint.

According to Särkelä, Gigantti instructs you to report all suspicious advertisements, contests and messages to them.

“We are sorry on behalf of customers and consumers. We work hard to eradicate as many of these scams as possible,” says Särkelä.