The new F1 season will feature a record 24 events, with start times largely unchanged from 2023. Only two races will have a different start time, with the Miami GP kicking off at 4pm local time instead of 3.30pm, plus a significant change for the Qatar GP.

After the exhausting heat issues that the riders faced last year in Lusail, where the race started at 5pm local time in October, this year's event will take place at 8pm on December 1st, which should guarantee better weather conditions.

Practice and qualifying times for most Grands Prix have also been released, but only race start times are available for Sprint weekends and the Las Vegas GP.

After the first edition was interrupted by the cars breaking a manhole nine minutes before the start of FP1 – which began at 8.30pm local time – and after spectators were sent home due to delays and restrictions of staff, it is unclear whether Thursday and Friday hours will be adjusted this year.

Team principals asked for a less strenuous schedule for the Nevada event. Red Bull's Christian Horner, for example, commented last November: “Everyone leaves Las Vegas a bit screwed! One way or another it was a brutal weekend for everyone behind the scenes, and I think that we need to think about how to improve the situation for the future.”

It is worth noting that the Chinese GP will start at 3pm local time as the event returns to the calendar after a four-season absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is just three hours and 26 minutes before sunset, meaning any prolonged disruption could prevent the full distance from being run.

F1 2024 | Departure times