Tragedy during the night in the city of Turin, a 29-year-old died instantly after crashing her car into a pole: her friend was seriously injured

A very serious accident occurred on the night between Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th February in the city of Turin. Unfortunately one 29 years old she lost her life practically instantly after the car, driven by her friend, ended up hitting a tree.

The attempts of the health workers who intervened on site were of no avail, as they had no choice but to observe her heartbreaking condition. death. The police are working on the incident to understand what happened.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events occurred aroundone at night between Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th February. Precisely in Corso Giulio Cesare, near Piazza Derna, which is located in the city of Turin.

The two friends were in their car and were probably headed to their home, perhaps after spending the evening in a local local and with other friends. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

The death of the 29-year-old, after they ended up with the car against a pole

CREDIT: CITIES IN 4K

For reasons to be clarified by the police, the girl who was driving the car suddenly lost control. Unfortunately she went off the road, she got on binaries of metro 4 and in the end he finished his race against a pole of lighting.

Passers-by, who witnessed the whole scene, soon realized what the situation was for real desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of health workers and also the police. Everyone arrived on site in just a few minutes.

They have long tried to resuscitate the 29-year-old girl, who was sitting in the passenger seat, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. Her heart never started beating again and they had no choice but to observe hers death. Her friend, who was driving her, is also in desperate conditions, in fact they have arranged for her to be admitted to hospital promptly St. John Bosco. There will be further updates on this matter.