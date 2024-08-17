Members of the Poder Ciudadano group will collect signatures from citizens against the overrepresentation in the Chamber of Deputies in this border area, as well as in several cities in the state.

This Saturday, supporters of that group will request signatures at the National Electoral Institute (INE) office in the El Paseo shopping center starting at 10:00 a.m., said the leader in Juárez, Sara Galaviz. Likewise, in the city of Chihuahua, signatures will be requested in the vicinity of the Fashion Mall shopping center at the same time.

The goal, Galavis explained, is to deliver 1,500 signatures per state in the country before August 23, the date on which the process of assigning plurinominal seats in the Chamber of Deputies is expected to take place.

Last weekend, a group of at least 50 people, supporters of opposition parties and anti-AMLO civil organizations, protested against the alleged overrepresentation of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies.

The rally took place in front of the National Electoral Institute (INE) facilities in the El Paseo shopping center and began at the same time as in the city of Chihuahua, where demonstrations were also reported at 802 División del Norte Street in the San Felipe neighborhood. At the same time, these civil groups protested simultaneously in at least 45 cities in the country.

In the LXVI Legislature, Morena would have 248 deputies by relative majority and proportional representation. Article 54 of the Constitution establishes that no political party may have more than 300 deputies by both principles.

The same article details that the distribution of legislators is to avoid overrepresentation, since it states: “In no case will a political party have a number of deputies from both principles that represent a percentage of the total of the Chamber that exceeds by eight points its percentage of national votes cast.”

Members of civil organizations that make up Unid@s met with seven of the 11 INE councilors, who promised to review and listen to all voices regarding overrepresentation, so they still do not have a definitive position on how they will distribute the plurinominal seats on August 23.