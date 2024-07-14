A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened last night in the Ischia area. A woman 30 years old of the place, was found lifeless near her home, after her husband raised the alarm with the police.

As is standard practice in these cases, all procedures are currently underway investigations to understand if it all happened by sad accident or if there is a involvement of third parties. In fact, they will most likely decide to order an autopsy as well.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred during the night between Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July. Precisely in the Terone area, at Vatolierewhich is located in the municipality of Barano d’Ischia. It is not clear what happened, but it would seem that it was the husband who raised the alarm, it is not yet clear whether because the woman had not returned home or because he had already found lifeless.

Both paramedics and law enforcement arrived on the scene urgently. Unfortunately, however, the doctors had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death. In the meantime, the agents, as happens in these cases, immediately started all the investigations routinely, to solve the mystery behind this sudden disappearance.

30-Year-Old Found Dead: What Emerged From Initial Investigations

The woman who was about 33 years old and of Arab origins Ukrainianwhose personal details have not yet been released. Unfortunately, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing more that could be done for her, and consequently only the intervention of coroner.

From what some newspapers write, the hypothesis is precisely that it is fell from the cliff and this left her no escape.

However, they still decided to transport the body in the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Naples, to perform the autopsy. Only this examination will be able to give concrete answers on the case and especially on what caused his heartbreaking death. There will be further updates on the story shortly.