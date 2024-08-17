Madonna celebrated her 66th birthday in Pompeii, where she will fund a local theater project that supports at-risk children, the southern Italian archaeological site said Saturday.

The singer visited the ancient Roman city yesterday, where she met a group of teenagers who are taking part in the theatre project “Dream of Flying”, organised by the Pompeii museum and which involves young people from the area in cultural performances.

“As announced during the meeting, the artist has decided to support the project by funding the entire year 2024/2025,” the museum wrote in a statement.

Pompeii site director Gabriel Zuchtriegel gave Madonna and her companions a private tour, after which some of the young actors presented samples of their work.

Outside the archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a group of fans waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the American artist.

The theater project, which is in its fourth year and has a budget of 275 thousand dollars, has had about 300 teenagers and children from the area participate as actors, musicians and writers, according to the organizers.

After its premiere this year at the Pompeii theatre, the project has also been staged in Bologna and Ravenna, and is scheduled to be performed in Vicenza in the autumn.

Next year’s play has not yet been chosen, but it will likely be a comedy by Aristophanes, the Pompeii website said.

“The children will modify the text to give voice to their experiences with a mix of classicism, contemporaneity and jokes in Neapolitan,” the statement said.

The eruption of Vesuvius almost 2,000 years ago buried the city of Pompeii under a gigantic cloud of gases and volcanic ash.

The ash settled on most of the houses, which allowed them to be preserved almost entirely, as well as many of the bodies of the 3,000 dead caused by the catastrophe.