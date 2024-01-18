Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/18/2024 – 21:03

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) concluded that the immunization records against Covid-19 on former president Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) vaccination card are false.

In total, three fraudulent doses of the vaccine were recorded. The first of them was inserted in July 2021 through UBS Parque Peruche, in São Paulo. In this case, the CGU, despite having confirmed the fraud, was unable to identify the author of the forgery, due to limitations of the VaciVida System, the state vaccination portal in São Paulo.

“The record was entered into the VaciVida System on 12/14/2021, that is, before access was individualized. And this made it difficult (if not, impossible) to reach a conclusion about who actually registered Mr. Bolsonaro's vaccination. In other words, anyone with the UBS Parque Peruche login and password could have made this entry”, says the text. To advance the investigation, the CGU will notify the São Paulo State Inspectorate and the São Paulo Public Ministry.

The two other doses were registered on August 13th and October 14th, 2022, in Duque de Caxias. Here the investigators came up with the names of former president Bolsonaro's assistants and employees of the municipality of Rio de Janeiro who were involved in a forgery scheme.

It was based on this CGU investigation that the Federal Police launched an operation in May last year to arrest Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro's former right-hand man, and six other people, including former advisors Max Guilherme and Sergio Cordeiro. A search and seizure warrant was also executed at the home of the former President of the Republic.

“The investigation indicates that the group’s objective would be to keep the identity element cohesive in relation to its ideological agendas, in this case, to sustain the discourse focused on attacks on vaccination against Covid-19”, informed the Federal Police, when triggering the investigation.

The investigation also showed that Bolsonaro's own Conecte SUS account downloaded the certificate at least four times since December last year, which indicates the use of false documents. This was done by two assistants. One of them, Colonel Mauro Cid.

To reach the conclusion, the General Comptroller of the Union heard employees from UBS Parque Peruche and Duque de Caxias City Hall, analyzed the physical books kept with vaccination records and consulted other bodies, such as the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and the Ministry of Health. “The CGU attested to the impossibility of the registration having been made through the system maintained by the federal agency”.

When contacted, Bolsonaro has not yet commented on the CGU's technical note.

While he was President of the Republic, Bolsonaro imposed a century of secrecy on his vaccination card and claimed privacy. During the pandemic, he questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine numerous times and discouraged the population from vaccinating.