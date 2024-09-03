“VK Dating” has given students the opportunity to choose profiles from their university

The VK Dating service will help shy students find a partner. In the application, students will be able to choose profiles of people from their university. They will be available in the selection “Studying with you,” according to a press release received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

It is specified that the new opportunity will be available to users aged 18 to 25. As a rule, it is during this period that they study for a bachelor’s or master’s degree, and are also most active in dating.

“Many students are embarrassed to approach and meet a person they like, and often it is communication during student years that becomes a turning point and an important stage in life. People united by a schedule, intersecting couples and teachers, joint challenges and memories of university classrooms will certainly be able to find common topics for conversation. We have created a section for them in the application that simplifies the beginning of acquaintance,” said Igor Kuznetsov, director of VK Dating.

In early August, it was reported that VK Dating had set new records for audience and activity – 800 thousand users began to form a million matches daily.