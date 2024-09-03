Dubai Police General Command arrested a delivery bike driver after he appeared in a video clip that spread on social media accounts, deliberately knocking down another biker and putting his life in danger..

Dubai Police General Command confirmed that Al Barsha Police Station, as the competent authority, referred the driver to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against him for violating the Decree-Law on Crimes and Penalties, for endangering the life of the second driver, following a dispute that broke out between them over the right of way..

The Dubai Police General Command stressed the need to adhere to the laws in force in the country, and not to resolve any disputes with others directly and personally, but rather by resorting to the competent police authorities, stressing at the same time the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure public safety and the safety of road users..