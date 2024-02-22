He Liverpool does not slow down on his way to conquer the title of the Premier League. The networks They surpassed this Wednesday Luton Town (4-1) with a goal from the Colombian Luis Diaz, which has been key with his annotations.

'Fought' scored the third goal of the night Anfield Road and was key to overcoming the result against Liverpool. This season, the player of the Colombia selection He already has six scores in 25 games of the Premier League.

Luis Díaz earns his place in training

The 27-year-old winger continues to receive praise from locals and strangers, this time the young full-back was in charge of talking about his qualities. Connor Bradley a footballer who has covered the loss of Trent Alexander Arnold.

After the victory over Luton Townthe young full-back spoke to the English press and about the characteristics of 'Fought' and explained that it is a 'nightmare' to face him in practice. When they play against, Diaz attacks by the gang Bradley.

“Luis Díaz is my worst nightmare in training, I hate facing him! He can go left, he can go right. He is playing brilliantly at the moment and hopefully he continues like this for a long time,” said the Brit.

Connor He highlighted that the Colombian is a player who plays easily with his two profiles and it is a quality that makes it quite difficult for rivals when it comes to defending to take the ball away from him.

“(Cope with Luis Diaz) It's the worst thing for a side when someone can go down the line or come in, it's a nightmare. The fact that he can go with his left foot or his right is brilliant for us, and it causes all kinds of problems for the teams,” noted the 20-year-old footballer.

It is not the first time that Luis Diaz receives words of praise of this caliber from a colleague, a few days ago, the Dutch Cody Gakpo He highlighted his physical condition and said that he was the best in the practices prepared by Jurgen Klopp.

'Fought' He is considered Liverpool's fastest player, after some speed tests that were carried out a few days ago, as revealed by the Dutchman Cody Gakpo and the Portuguese Diogo Jot in an interview with Carabao Cup.

“The other day I reached my maximum speed, a new record. So now I'm in the top four on the team, I just wanted to add that. But the fastest in Liverpool, Lucho (Díaz). “Darwin is very fast, obviously, but (Luis Díaz's) numbers don't lie!” he explained. Gakpo.

The guajiro does not lose the crown as the fastest in Liverpool and surpassed world athletes such as the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and Portuguese Digo Jota.

