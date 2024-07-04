London (WAM)

The Egyptian Equestrian Show Jumping Team is entering the final preparation phase before participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a comprehensive training program during the coming period in the British capital, London, before heading to France in the last week of this month.

The show jumping events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held in early August, starting with team competitions with the participation of 20 teams, each represented by 3 riders, followed by individual competitions on August 5 and 6 with the participation of 75 riders.

The team completed gradual stages of intensive preparation to participate in the Olympics, with the support and follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, and owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables.

The national team’s riders succeeded in achieving outstanding results in the last team rehearsal in the Czech capital, Prague, last week, by winning third place in the Nations Cup for teams, with the participation of 15 countries. Rider Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzouqi achieved third place in the Grand Prix round, while his colleague Ali Hamad Al Karbi won sixth place.

Knight Abdullah Al-Marri won third place in the middle prize round, on the final day of the championship.

Mohammed Al-Nakhi, Director of the Show Jumping Committee at the Equestrian and Racing Federation, confirmed that the team has entered the countdown phase before moving to Paris in the last week of this month, by continuing the training program and giving the horses the scheduled rest period, according to the technical staff’s plan after the previous stages of preparation in the European Championships and the camps held in Germany, Italy and Britain.