Mrs. Freeze will be coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with Season 2which will be available starting July 11 with Episode 3: Frozen Hearts. This update will then be followed by Episode 4: Winter.

Mrs. Freeze is actually Victoria Frias, who became like Mr. Freeze a supervillain with a heart of iceequipped with armor that maintains her freezing temperature and wielding weapons capable of freezing her opponents.

Apart from this new playable characterSeason 2 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also introduce several other new features: new weapons, a new Elseworlds map, extra raids, and two boss fights featuring two versions of Brainiac.