Mrs. Freeze will be coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with Season 2which will be available starting July 11 with Episode 3: Frozen Hearts. This update will then be followed by Episode 4: Winter.
Mrs. Freeze is actually Victoria Frias, who became like Mr. Freeze a supervillain with a heart of iceequipped with armor that maintains her freezing temperature and wielding weapons capable of freezing her opponents.
Apart from this new playable characterSeason 2 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also introduce several other new features: new weapons, a new Elseworlds map, extra raids, and two boss fights featuring two versions of Brainiac.
Post-launch support will continue, despite everything
As announced a few days ago, all the contents already planned for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice will be released, despite the flop of the title developed by Rocksteady Studios, which Unfortunately, it did not manage to reach the hoped-for numbers in terms of sales and active players.
The disappointing sales of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will therefore not prevent the development team from continuing post-launch support as planned, after all we are talking about contents already planned and probably mostly already made by the studio that created Batman: Arkham.
We’ll see if these additions culminate with some kind of reset of the Arkhamverse and thus with a return of the heroes we faced during the basic campaign, as told in the review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
