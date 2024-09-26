Jorge Martin of the Ducati Lenovo team, leader of the riders’ championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the Indonesian Grand Prix, the fifteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

6 GPs in 7 weeks

“It will definitely be 1 month and a half very busybut we can’t wait. We are in Indonesia, a nice track and it will be difficult. There is always dirt and It will be important not to make any mistakes over the weekend and I will do my best.”

The 2023 Mistake

“I was definitely very strong here, I won the Sprint and had a 3″ advantage. Head down and it will be important to be consistent throughout the weekend. I will try to be more focusedtrying to maintain the level shown in recent weeks.”

The overtaking suffered at Misano by Bastianini

“There is no point in talking about the past. I think the overtaking was over the limitbut I have to respect the Commissioners’ decision.”

Freezing engine development and tires

“We’ll find out in due time, we’ll do our best at the moment. The tyres are very good at the moment. Driving on new rubber is fantastic for me.”

Physical recovery

“This year I haven’t had any major jet lag problems, it’s important for me to arrive early. I arrived here on Monday, and by the third night I’m fine.”

The world cup

“For me it’s simple. I think the more pressure I put on myself, the more difficult things become.. I focus on driving and sensations, If I start thinking too much, then I make mistakes. I like to give 100% in every situation, so I avoid pressure.”

New calendar

“I saw it quickly, it seemed good to me. I like the break in July and August. It will be 22 GPs, a lot, but let’s see.”