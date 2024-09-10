Helsinki-Vantaa | Finnair’s new lounge upsets frequent customers: “It’s not fun anymore”

Helsinki-Vantaa|Customers criticize, among other things, the congestion in the waiting area, the food and the quality of the construction. Finnair’s long-term customer Juhani Niinistö notices a collapse in the service level in the longer term.

Carrier Finnair’s new waiting area or lounge at Helsinki-Vantaa airport has come under criticism.

The reprimanding feedback is aimed at many details, but the washing facilities receive particular criticism. The new lounge offers the opportunity to wash in a private shower while traveling by air.