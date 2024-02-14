The idea was heard more than once during the week leading up to the NFL grand final. The Super Bowl should be organized every year in Las Vegas. The gaming capital of the world hosted the biggest game of the American football season for the first time. Sunday's event has already left two great records, in the absence of definitive figures. It is the most watched program in the history of television in the United States and caused the largest exchange of bets since they were legalized. “I can say with certainty that we hope to return,” said league commissioner Roger Goodell at the ceremony where New Orleans received the baton towards 2025.

“I think we had a very successful Super Bowl. The State of Louisiana and New Orleans have a very high bar now. They look a little nervous,” Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo joked. At a press conference after a week of activities in Las Vegas, city officials told Goodell, half seriously and half jokingly, that he should forget about the rotation that has carried the big NFL game around. the country since the third edition, in 1969. “I think I already understood the message, they want another Super Bowl in Las Vegas,” the commissioner responded.

Las Vegas has been an attractive tourist destination for years. It has 150,000 hotel rooms and an extensive catalog of shows. However, it had never before been considered a sports capital. This has changed in recent years. In 2017 it welcomed its first hockey team, the Golden Knights, who became champions in 2023. In November, the move of the Oakland Athletics baseball team to the city was confirmed, which will play in a temporary stadium until its permanent home. be ready in 2028. Many consider the arrival of the NBA inevitable. The WNBA, the women's basketball league, has already had a team there since 2018. They have been consecutive champions the last two seasons.

The A's aren't the first team Las Vegas has stolen from Oakland. The NFL's Raiders came from there in 2020. The Raiders' landing in Las Vegas opened the door for the world to see Patrick Mahomes win his third championship. An unwritten NFL rule prevents a city without a team in the league from hosting a Super Bowl, an event that brings hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to thousands of businesses and industries. The Chamber of Commerce estimated that the party was going to leave about 215 million dollars in profits.

The NFL appears to have reduced the number of cities where it takes its finale in recent years. The weather plays in favor of the West, which has received more finals in recent years. Los Angeles will host its second Super Bowl in five years in 2027. The one in 2026 will also be in California, at the home of the 49ers, who saw their sixth championship escape on Sunday against the Chiefs. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will be the host, as other venues missed the opportunity to focus on that year's World Cup.

In the history of the game, 29 of 57 games have been played in just three metropolitan areas, Miami, Los Angeles and New Orleans. The latter will receive its eleventh Super Bowl next year. It will be the sixth played in the Superdome where the Saints play. Everything indicates that Las Vegas will join the rotation of these cities.

NFL fans play on one of the machines at the Mandalay Bay casino. ETIENNE LAURENT (EFE)

Betting record

The Nevada casino industry made a profit of six million dollars after the game. The figure has not been audited yet, but represents 3.7% of the total bets that were crossed, 185.6 million dollars. It is the highest amount since records began, according to the Board that regulates gambling in the State. The previous record set in the 2022 Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals ($179 million) was broken. That match, however, left a greater profit margin, about 11 million (6.2%).

Betting figures are higher nationally. Projections estimated that about $1.5 billion would be at stake. Six out of four did so in favor of Kansas City, who were slightly behind in the odds of victory. This caused losses of around 4% to betting houses throughout the country. According to the firm Macquarie Securities, this translates into about 64 million dollars.

“The game sparked a lot of interest in a new demographic, women,” said Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon, referring to the powerful influence of Taylor Swift. “We view Super Bowl 58 as a very positive one for sports betting,” he added.

The losses for the casinos would have been worse if the players in Kansas and San Francisco had had a better night. The stars of both teams were below the expected numbers. This Super Bowl set more attractive records off the field than on it. In a match where there were only four touchdowns, the most striking mark left by the Las Vegas final was the number of field goals made by a single kicker. It belongs to Harrison Butker, of the Chiefs, with nine.

