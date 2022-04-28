The Trek Segafredo Italian won the second stage of the International Tour of Hellas. Instead in Switzerland an encore for the English of Ineos
Matteo Moschetti in Greece, Ethan Hayter in Romandie. A day of sprinting in today’s races with the Italian from Trek Segafredo who won the second stage of the International Tour of Hellas getting his second win of the season. Instead in Switzerland an encore for the English of Ineos who had already imposed himself in the prologue of the course held on Tuesday in Lausanne.
Greece
–
In the 165 km Marousi-Itea Moschetti preceded two other Italian riders: Peron (Team Novo Nordisk) and Tagliani (Drone Hopper). The leader of the race remains Gate (Bolton Equities) ahead of Nyborg. Tomorrow third stage from Delphi to Karditsa of 172.5 km.
Swiss
–
At the finish in Echallens the Briton preceded Jon Aberasturi and Fernando Gaviria. In the general classification Rohan Dennis remains in the lead with 14 “over the Austrian Großschartner and 18” over the Swiss Schmid. Tomorrow third stage: Valbroye-Valbroye of 165.1 km.
April 28 – 20:21
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Shot #Moschetti #Greece #Hayter #hits #Romandie
Leave a Reply