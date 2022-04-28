Sinaloa.- In view of the State Human Rights Commission (ECHR) Sinaloa were denounced This Thursday, April 28, the five morenista aldermen of the City Council of Culiacán for having used to children during the demonstration held this Wednesday in support for mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro during an official act of Governor Rubén Rocha.

The council members accused of having committed an illegality for having exposed minors old with tarps in hand during the demonstration, they are Jesús Miguel Ibarra Atondo, Nallely Guadalupe Pérez Amézquita, Óscar Manuel Uribe Padilla, Arely Berenice Ruiz López and José María Casanova Rodríguez.

Through a video shared by Ignacio Iván Durán, he confirmed that the complaint was received by the inspector general of the ECHR, Miguel Calderón, who attended the arguments of members of Pueblo Unidos por Culiacán and some of Guerreros Unidos.

Iván Durán points out that the councilors committed a crime by having used children in a demonstration led by Moreno councilors, a demonstration that according to the versions was led by Arely Berenice Ruiz, who even approached the governor on Wednesday to ask him to stop the impeachment trial against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro.